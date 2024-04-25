Top track

New Wave: Felixthe1st, Downtown Kayoto, Cityboymoe & Namani

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The trailblazing New Wave Magazine proudly presents a night of sensational emerging talent that is making waves in the scene right now.

Viral Tik Tok rapper FelixThe1st and "the next biggest thing to hit the city," Downtown Kayoto, headline the show promi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

1
Felixthe1st, Downtown Kayoto, cityboymoe and 1 more

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

