Romadiffusa | Treetops Live

Teatro Arciliuto
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11
Tra gli antichi resti una villa romana del II secolo, ancora visibili nei sotterranei del palazzo, si esibiranno i Treetops, gruppo fortemente radicato nella tradizione, ma con le antenne puntate verso la scena contemporanea internazionale. Il complesso, d

Presentato da Romadiffusa

Treetops

Teatro Arciliuto

Piazza Di Montevecchio 5, 00186 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

