DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chump's: Morgan Rees, Red Richardson, Celya AB

Whereelse?
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
Selling fast
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Margate’s new comedy night CHUMP’S is at Where Else on Wednesday 25 Oct.

Join us for a HUGE night of comedy with the incredible Morgan Rees, Red Richardson, Celya AB and our regualar host Big Woes.

Comedy at 8pm SHARP!

Line up is subject to change.

Doo Read more

Presented by Chump's Comedy.

Lineup

1
Big Woes, Celya AB, Red Richardson and 1 more

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.