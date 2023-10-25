DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Margate’s new comedy night CHUMP’S is at Where Else on Wednesday 25 Oct.
Join us for a HUGE night of comedy with the incredible Morgan Rees, Red Richardson, Celya AB and our regualar host Big Woes.
Comedy at 8pm SHARP!
Line up is subject to change.
