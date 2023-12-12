Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UNDERSCORES

Point Ephémère
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

UNDERSCORES

Origin stories reenact familiar myths; this one begins with a kid alone in a bedroom, trying to make something no one has heard before. Hailing from San Francisco, Filipino-American artist April Harper Grey started making music as underscores Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

underscores

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

