The Boo-Over

1439 Ivar Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJHollywood
From Free
About

What’cha Wanna Boo?

Calling all funky ghouls to get down! The Boo-Over is back to fulfill your inner freak while satisfying all of your Halloween weekend needs.

Kicking off at 6pm with some extra special ghosts, taking you all the way to the midnight hou

Presented by AKILA Eyewear.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

1439 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

