Il Castello Delle Zucche 2023

Castello San Martino della Vaneza
Wed, 25 Oct, 2:30 pm
SocialCervarese Santa Croce
€2.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎃🏰🎃🏰🎃🏰🎃🏰🎃🏰🎃🏰

Ritorna il Pumpkin Patch al Castello di San Martino della Vaneza!

Da sabato 7 ottobre spunteranno centinaia di zucche all'interno delle mura medievali e nel parco, creando una scenografia davvero unica!

Nel mese di ottobre potre

Presentato da Castello di San Martino

Venue

Castello San Martino della Vaneza

Via S. Martino, 23, 35030 Cervarese Santa Croce PD, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm

