Numetal Karaoke

The Red Lion
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£3
N﻿umetal Karaoke LIVE raising money for the Hoodstock Fund supporting London's young musicians.

C﻿ome scream along to all your Numetal favourites.... and more.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Fuzzbrain Studios.

The Red Lion

640 High Rd Leytonstone, London E11 3AA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

