Lala Hayden

Laut
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lala Hayden - Laut - 14.12.23

The former leader of the British band Anteros embarks on her career as a solo artist with a sound that combines electro pop and alternative pop.

Gwen Stefani, Karen O, Robyn, Madonna and Donna Summer are some of LALA HAYDEN'

Presented by Tangerine.

Lala Hayden

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

