Deptford Northern Soul Club

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
£21.50
Event information

DNSC returns to Faith in Strangers this December, for another unmissable night of energy and unity through the love of Northern Soul.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Faith In Strangers.

Lineup

Venue

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

