DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
#MetroSonic is back!
Join us on Thursday, October 12th
🕣 6 - 9 pm
Conversation pit with
SERENA DOE MAZZINI and MARGHERITA DE VALLE
“From clicktivism to on-the-ground activism: How to transition from online awareness to tangible action for social cha
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.