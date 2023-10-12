Top track

Lorenzo Morresi & Le Isole - Post Presente

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Metro Sonic

Linea
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lorenzo Morresi & Le Isole - Post Presente
Got a code?

About

#MetroSonic is back!

Join us on Thursday, October 12th

🕣 6 - 9 pm

Conversation pit with
SERENA DOE MAZZINI and MARGHERITA DE VALLE

“From clicktivism to on-the-ground activism: How to transition from online awareness to tangible action for social cha Read more

Presentato da LINEA
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Margherita Devalle, Serena Doe Mazzini, Lorenzo Morresi

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.