Les Viatiques Res : Mandana, Nils, Roman Danilo

IBOAT
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Prochaine session en équipe complète à bord pour la suite de notre résidence batelière. See you soon on the dancefloor ♫.

+ CALE

⌞MANDANA | https://ra.co/dj/mandana

⌞NILS LIVE | https://lesdisquesdelajungle.bandcamp.com/

⌞ROMAN DANILO

+ PONT SUP

⌞L Read more

Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

Mandana, Roman Danilo

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open11:59 pm

