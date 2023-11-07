Top track

Portrayal of Guilt, Pisse, Harsh Realm, True Body

Static Age Records
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsAsheville
$21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Portrayal of Guilt - Devil Music
About

Portrayal of Guilt is an American black metal meets hardcore punk band formed in Austin, Texas, in 2017. It was founded by guitarist/vocalist Matt King, bassist Blake Given, and drummer James Beveridge.

Their musical style has been described as ''screamo' Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

1
Harsh Realm, True Body, Portrayal of Guilt and 1 more

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:30 pm
65 capacity

