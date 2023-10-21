DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pangaea Disco - Disco, Funk, House & Afro

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:30 am
DJLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pangaea Disco are back in Brixton this October!

Resident Theon Bower is joined by Donzai, Fred b2b Chon and more.

In true Pangaea style, we’ll be bringing our global disco, funk, house and afro vibes down to a decked out POW Brixton.

-- Physical photo Read more

Presented by POW Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Theon Bower, Donzai

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.