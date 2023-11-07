DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Brigitte Calls Me Baby

11/7/2023 at Genghis Cohen

The music of Brigitte Calls Me Baby is equal parts elegant time warp and up-close exploration of our modern-day neuroses. The Chicago-based band ingeniously spans genres and eras, me Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

