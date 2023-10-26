Top track

Studio 17 Halloween with Xinobi All Night Long

B London
Thu, 26 Oct, 11:00 pm
About

Studio 17 Halloween with Xinobi All Night Long!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Blanche London.

Lineup

Xinobi

Venue

B London

92b Old Brompton Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, SW7 3LQ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

