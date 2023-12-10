Top track

KABLAM - Innominata

Klang: Pangea, Sweden

Hacienda
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsRoma
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Klang X Hacienda

𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴.

𝐊𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐆: 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐀

𝑺𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑨𝒕𝒍𝒂𝒔

SUNDAY 10/12: 𝐒𝐖𝐄𝐃𝐄𝐍

h. 19:30 (Cinema Room - 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗬)

𝘚𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨: ‘Songs From The Second Floor’ by Roy Andersson, 2000

by Luciano La Camera

h. 22:00...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl & KLANG
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Linus Hillborg, Kablam, Nicola Casalino

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

