Anto Dust + Cosmic Strip + Looking Glass Alice

The Lexington
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London 4 piece Anto Dust are back with their spellbinding blend of cinematic indie-pop which received international acclaim from Clash, NME, Q Magazine and earned Anto the title of Ivors Academy Songwriter. The band are currently recording their first albu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by White Heat

Lineup

Anto Dust

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

