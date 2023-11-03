Top track

Little Man - Exemen Works

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wookie

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Little Man - Exemen Works
Got a code?

About

The undisputed champion of UKG returns.

This November we're throwing it back to the golden era days of UK Garage. Expect the classics as well as present-day heaters all night long from garage royalty, Wookie + special guests.

Last time around, the 2-step...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Wookie

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.