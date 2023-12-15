Top track

Unknown Soldier

The Casualties + call the cops

Alchemica Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Direttamente da New York, con il loro stile inconfondibile ispirato a bands come The Exploited, GBH e altre storiche icone della scena Punk inglese e americana,.

L'Alchemica Music Club è un circolo affiliato AICS https://www.alchemicaclub.com/tesseramento

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

The Casualties, Call the Cops

Venue

Alchemica Club

Via Dei Lapidari 8, 40129 Bologna Metropolitan CityBologna, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

