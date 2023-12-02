Top track

Apollonia - Trinidad

Shonky, Oliver Marshak

Sound Nightclub
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Due to unexpected travel delays from Scotland, Jackmaster will be unable to make it to Los Angeles in time for his scheduled set tonight, December 2nd. We are actively working to re-schedule the date. Sound will remain open tonight for a special headlining...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 1642 Las Palmas LLC dba Sound Nightclub.

Lineup

Oliver Marshak, Shonky

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

