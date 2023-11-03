DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mystery Gang - Halloween Party

The Orange Room
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
Free
About

JusTunes is back for it's 2nd official party at the renowned 'The Orange Room' in stratford with a deeper collaboration with London Music Community 'Da Community' for a halloween special.

Expect everything from afro-beats, Kuduro, Baile Funk, Funky House Read more

Presented by JusTunes & Da Community

Lineup

Osquello, Saiming, jkarri

Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

