Le Grand Final de La Grande Party 2023

La Marbrerie
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Grande Party tire le rideau sur son édition 2023 avec un Grand Final à ne pas manquer, où les étoiles de la musique émergente vous offrent une dernière danse sous les lumières scintillantes de La Marbrerie.

Nos 6 lauréat.e.s sont prêt.e.s à vous ébloui

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Attention le tapis prend feu, ENFANT PERDU, Mutha Madiba

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

