DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Grande Party tire le rideau sur son édition 2023 avec un Grand Final à ne pas manquer, où les étoiles de la musique émergente vous offrent une dernière danse sous les lumières scintillantes de La Marbrerie.
Nos 6 lauréat.e.s sont prêt.e.s à vous ébloui
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.