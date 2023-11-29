DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love Remain

Corsica Studios
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£11.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Love Remain at Corsica Studios.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Love remain

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

