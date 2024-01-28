Top track

M'Lady (feat. Kero Kero Bonito) (S3RL Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dorian Electra + Babymorocco

SWG3 Warehouse
Sun, 28 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£20.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

M'Lady (feat. Kero Kero Bonito) (S3RL Remix)
Got a code?

About

FORM & 432 Present

DORIAN ELECTRA

+ BABYMOROCCO

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by FORM x 432.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Babymorocco, Dorian Electra

Venue

SWG3 Warehouse

100 Eastvale Pl, Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8QG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.