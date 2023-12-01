Top track

Manara & Bok Bok - My Name is Shhh

Arthi Hard

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Arthi's elite party comes to Camden this December after non-stop sell-outs across the city.

Dancers join DJs on stage to create an atmosphere unlike any other party. Explosive vibes to expect on this one.

All night long servings of reggaeton, amapiano, u Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Arthi, Manara, Yemz

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

