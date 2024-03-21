DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Botch

Marble Factory
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£37.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bassist Brian Cook, guitarist David Knudson, drummer Tim Latona and vocalist Dave Verellen formed the legendary Tacoma, Washington mathcore/hardcore/metal band BOTCH in 1993, becoming one of the most ground-breaking and influential bands during a pivotal s

Presented by Pink dot & Marble Factory

Botch

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open7:00 pm

