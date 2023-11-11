Top track

Meatraffle - Lovesong Industrial Complex - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Streetwork Nite #2: Meatraffle, House Arrest & more

The George Tavern
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Meatraffle - Lovesong Industrial Complex - Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

INTER-SCENE SUBCULTURE EXPERIENCE AND A FREE MAGAZINE.

Remember when we nearly destroyed the George Tavern? It’s happening again.

Streetwork Magazine Nite is back, this time for #2. No more pissing around, only the solids now.

Expect horny manifestation Read more

Presented by Streetwork

Lineup

1
Leftover(s), Red Ivory, House Arrest and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.