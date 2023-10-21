DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pardonnez-nous finally 9 !
Dites donc ça fait un bout de temps qu’on se connait toi et moi. Depuis nos débuts dans les plus humides caves de Paris jusqu’aux étoiles de Coachella on en a fait un bout de chemin ensemble. On début on était un peu timides, on
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.