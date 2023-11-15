DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Charlie Bennett's Strawberry Jam is a very intimate show @ Fiction Studios in London, celebrating one year anniversary of debut EP ‘Duvet Days’. Included in the ticket price you will receive a limited-edition cassette of the EP. You'll be able to pick up t
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.