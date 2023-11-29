DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Killer Signs

The Courtyard Theatre
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
£16.50
About

Get ready for an unparalleled theatrical odyssey! Transformed to 1970s London for "Killer Signs."

Immerse yourself in DCI Alistair’s gripping journey through the power of hip-hop. This isn't just theatre; it's a rhythmic exploration of the human psyche. W Read more

Produced by Global Distortion Media

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open6:30 pm

