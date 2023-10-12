Top track

A0

Sala Moondance
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:30 pm
DJMadrid
€5

About

A0 es una experiencia cultural basada en otros mundos, representada a través de la fotografía el vídeo, la performance y la música

Evento +18

Organizado por VEMENTE

Lineup

NETN

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

