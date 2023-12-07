DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Who We Are (Immersive Gig)

The Old Market
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£24.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Who We Are brings you powerful songs in an immersive musical experience. Who We Are's music is all about connection and by surrounding the audience with video artwork and combining songs with contemporary dance and interesting collaborations, Who We Are wa

Presented by The Old Market.

Lineup

We Who Are

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

