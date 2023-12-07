DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Who We Are brings you powerful songs in an immersive musical experience. Who We Are’s music is all about connection and by surrounding the audience with video artwork and combining songs with contemporary dance and interesting collaborations, Who We Are wa
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.