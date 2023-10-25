Top track

Femegades - Pornsick

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Femegades with ZELA and Puma Theory in Angel

The Old Queens Head
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Femegades - Pornsick
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Old Queen’s Head to welcome an exceptional lineup on Wednesday, October 25th.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Femegades, Zela, Puma Theory

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.