BOOTS - Halloween

Location TBA, Chicago
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
About

Dim Lights • Hard Music • Hot Hosts

Saturday, October 28th • 10p - 3a

TBA Location in Uptown, Chicago

Music:

  • BLACKCLUB
  • Glamour Cadaver
  • Kirk

Hosts:

  • Abhijeet
  • Dan & Anita Horchata
  • Dutchesz Gemini
  • digitalthot
  • XO Carring Read more
Presented by Abhijeet x Kirk.

Venue

Doors open10:00 pm

