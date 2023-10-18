DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Some Night In Soho

21Soho
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It’s Some Night In Soho where you can catch the best in the UK comedy scene. Brand new talent, exciting up-and-comers and some familiar faces. Come for the laughs, stay for the DJ and the reasonably priced drinks.

This month's lineup...

Horatio Gould!

Presented by 21Soho.

Lineup

1
Horatio Gould, Dane Buckley, Shalaka Kurup and 1 more

Venue

21Soho

Manor House, 21 Soho Square, London W1D 3QP, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

