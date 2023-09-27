DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tim Watson / Emmanuel Micheal Quartet, Harmolodics, Jolie

NUBLU
Wed, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tim Watson / Emmanuel Micheal Quartet with Dion Kerr and Harvel Nakundi

Harmolodics: Benjamin Green, Louis Jones III, Benjamin Wood

Jolie: Dan Pierson, Mike Harmon, Paul Bedal, Peter Manheim

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Nublu.

Venue

NUBLU

151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.