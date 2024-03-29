Top track

Say She She

The Castle and Falcon
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS IS TMRW

PRESENTS

FRI MARCH 29TH

CASTLE AND FALCON

SAY SHE SHE

DOORS: 7.30PM

TICKETS: £20

AVAILABLE FROM SKIDDLE, VENUE WEBSITE

BY ARRANGEMENT WITH FMLY

This is an 18+ event

Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Castle and Falcon

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Balsall Heath, Birmingham B12 9AT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

