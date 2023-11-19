Top track

Gnossienne No. 1

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Miyazaki - le colonne sonore dal vivo

Sala dei Giganti - Palazzo Liviano
Sun, 19 Nov, 9:15 pm
GigsPadova
€24.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gnossienne No. 1
Got a code?

About

Prosegue il tour in Italia dell'omaggio orchestrale alle colonne sonore dei grandi capolavori d'animazione che hanno consacrato l'estetica giapponese all'Olimpo del cinema mondiale.

Fondatore dello Studio Ghibli, due Premi Oscar e decine di premi internaz Read more

Presentato da Big Maff e Clair de Lune - al chiaro di luna
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Sala dei Giganti - Palazzo Liviano

Palazzo Liviano, Piazza Capitaniato, 7, Padua, Padua 35139, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.