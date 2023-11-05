Top track

Bag Raiders (DJ set) at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Sun, 5 Nov, 3:00 pm
PartySacramento
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're teaming up with the Requiem Events & Dayvibes crews to bring you a very special evening with Bag Raiders!

You can buy a ticket... TODAY!

The Skinny -Inside - TBA

Back Patio

3:00PM - 5:30PM - Dayvibes (Kal, Rich Soto, & Chris Shelton)

5:30PM - 8: Read more

Presented by Flamingo House & Requiem Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bag Raiders

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

