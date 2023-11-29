Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love'n'Joy + Neptune Grass

Le Circus
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsCapbreton
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

✦ LOVE’N’JOY ✦ -(Psychedelic Indie Pop - Ukraine )

Ce n’est pas un hasard si le groupe ukrainien Love’n’Joy a choisi un nom prônant l’amour et la joie, à l’instar des moments vécus en cette triste période. Ces trois adeptes du rock psychédélique ont longt Read more

Présenté par LE CIRCUS.

Lineup

Love'n'Joy

Venue

Le Circus

9 Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

