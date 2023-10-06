Top track

DJ Heartstring - Will You Remember Me When I'm Gone?

DJ Heartstring

The Brickworks
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNottingham
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It may be 6 months since our last Notts adventure but it's been worth the wait...

One of the hottest artists in the world right now are stopping off at The Brickworks for a rare intimate show.

Expect trance-infused Eurodance that doesn't shy away from th Read more

Presented by Shut The Front Door.

Lineup

DJ HEARTSTRING

Venue

The Brickworks

Newark Street, NG2 4PP, Nottingham
Doors open10:00 pm

