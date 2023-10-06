DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le aragoste muoiono per incidenti di percorso

Teatro Ferrara Off
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatreFerrara
€7
Le aragoste non invecchiano mai. Producono, infatti, un enzima che è in grado di riparare le estremità dei cromosomi rigenerando le cellule all’infinito. Noi esseri umani invece invecchiamo, e guardiamo con invidia le aragoste. Cosa vuol dire invecchiare? Read more

Presentato da Ferrara Off APS.
Teatro Ferrara Off

Viale Alfonso I D'este 13, 44121 Ferrara Ferrara, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

