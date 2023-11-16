DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ebi Soda + XOA

The Fox & Firkin
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This promises to be a night of high energy, genre-blending nu jazz from two innovators of the scene: Ebi Soda & XOA.

Characterised by erratic drum breaks, multi-effect soundscapes and searing trombone lines, Ebi Soda keep a post-punk DIY ethic close to th Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

XOA, Ebi Soda

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.