DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
* PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING A TICKET *
.
/// ABOUT KLUB VERBOTEN
Klub Verboten launched in 2016 and is a provider of contemporary pro-pervert spaces. A community bound by modern human interaction. A grassroots movement matured into tens of thousands of
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.