No Land Records Presents Sommers (UK) & Friends

Hand of Glory
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

SOMMERS (UK) take over Hand of Glory for their second event with us. If you were luck enough to catch their first one, be sure to get a space at the bar or dancfeloor nice and early for this one.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Hand of Glory.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Hand of Glory

240 Amhurst Rd, London E8 2BS, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

