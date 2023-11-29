DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Through the Noise: Jeneba Kannah-Mason

Belgrave Music Hall
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£23.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Star pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will showcase her favourite solo piano repertoire, including William Grant Still's Three Visions, Claude Debussy's Estampes, and Sergei Prokofiev's Sonata No. 7.

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Jeneba Kannah-Mason

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs