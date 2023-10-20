DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nova Danse • 2nd edition

Le Mazette
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La seconde édition de Nova Danse !

Stay tuned pour le line-up !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

