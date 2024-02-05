DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CEL (Felix Kubin & Hubert Zemler)

Cafe OTO
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

CEL (Felix Kubin & Hubert Zemler)

£23 - Cafe OTO - 5th February 2023

Felix Kubin is a composer, creator of radio plays, performer, media artist and curator.

A lovechild of the home recording era (he started to compose Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Felix Kubin, Hubert Zemler

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

