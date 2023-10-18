DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BELLE, BOOK & CANDLE
Dark burlesque, psychics & vendors
DOORS 7PM, SHOW 7:45
Featuring:
LENA FUMI
SAM FRANCO
SANGRE MUERTE
KRISTINA NEKYIA
VANESSA BURGUNDY
VERONICA LYNN
PRINCESS FARHANA
MC: MAE LUST
RITUAL: INTUITIVE SHANA
DJ: LIZZIE SIXX
