DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Belle, Book & Candle: ESPIRITU

El Cid
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BELLE, BOOK & CANDLE

Dark burlesque, psychics & vendors

DOORS 7PM, SHOW 7:45

Featuring:

LENA FUMI

SAM FRANCO

SANGRE MUERTE

KRISTINA NEKYIA

VANESSA BURGUNDY

VERONICA LYNN

PRINCESS FARHANA

MC: MAE LUST

RITUAL: INTUITIVE SHANA

DJ: LIZZIE SIXX

GO Read more

Presented by Pleasant Gehman & Shana Leilani
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.