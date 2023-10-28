DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CALLING ALL DANCERS!
Saturday, October 28th
Club SLIP
10pm-7am
AREL
ARIEL ZETINA (CHI)
BACKNBODYHURTZ
CUCCI
COUSIN CHRIS
DESVELADE
JENNGREEN
JENNIFER SPEKTOR
MONDAY MOURNING
MIMI ZIMA
NATALIE BLISS PORTAL
OTHRWRLD (pdx)
PUPUSA
REVEREND DOL
