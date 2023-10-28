Top track

Club SLIP

Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

CALLING ALL DANCERS!

Saturday, October 28th

Club SLIP

10pm-7am

AREL

ARIEL ZETINA (CHI)

BACKNBODYHURTZ

CUCCI

COUSIN CHRIS

DESVELADE

JENNGREEN

JENNIFER SPEKTOR

MONDAY MOURNING

MIMI ZIMA

NATALIE BLISS PORTAL

OTHRWRLD (pdx)

PUPUSA

REVEREND DOL Read more

Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ariel Zetina

Venue

Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
320 capacity

